The big news: AIADMK’s Sasikala claims OPS has a ‘big power’ supporting him, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: India won the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, and the militants killed in the Kulgam encounter are believed to be Hizbul and LeT fighters.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Panneerselvam has a ‘big power’ supporting him, Sasikala says after meeting AIADMK MLAs: The party general secretary reiterated that the legislators were not being forced to stay at the resort near Chennai against their will.
- India win T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, beat Pakistan by nine wickets: The team reached its target of 198 in only 18 overs.
- Two soldiers, four militants killed during encounter in Kashmir’s Kulgam district: Two of them were believed to have been Hizbul Mujahideen members, while the other two were suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba fighters.
- Centre asks IT firms for data on contributions to US economy, says Nasscom: The body’s President R Chandrashekhar said the industry and government had agreed to jointly deal with the ‘rising tide of global protectionism’.
- Bangladesh labour to 103/3 on Day 4 to reach India’s 459-run target: Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja effected all three wickets in the final session of the day’s play.
- India’s ‘nuclearisation’ of the Indian Ocean has destabilised the region, says Sartaj Aziz: The senior government official said Islamabad had ‘to maintain a significant naval presence’ to keep its sea lanes open and defend its interests.
- Google, Yahoo, Bing could remove links to torrent websites under new UK anti-piracy code: The move is a result of talks between representatives of the search engine firms and entertainment companies, chaired by the UK’s Intellectual Property Office.
- Senior Rajasthan BJP MLA claims Vasundhara Raje betrayed party principles, calls for her removal: Ghanshyam Tiwari said the party would be ‘wiped out from the state’ if it did not remove the current leadership under the chief minister.
- Ministry of Home Affairs website temporarily blocked, reports say it was hacked: Officials told PTI that the step was taken after they realised that the website had been breached.
- World War II bomb forces evacuation of 72,000 residents of a city in Greece: The 250-kg weapon, dropped during an airstrike in the 1940s, was discovered during an excavation at a petrol station last week.