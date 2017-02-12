A look at the headlines right now:

Panneerselvam has a ‘big power’ supporting him, Sasikala says after meeting AIADMK MLAs: The party general secretary reiterated that the legislators were not being forced to stay at the resort near Chennai against their will. India win T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, beat Pakistan by nine wickets: The team reached its target of 198 in only 18 overs. Two soldiers, four militants killed during encounter in Kashmir’s Kulgam district: Two of them were believed to have been Hizbul Mujahideen members, while the other two were suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba fighters. Centre asks IT firms for data on contributions to US economy, says Nasscom: The body’s President R Chandrashekhar said the industry and government had agreed to jointly deal with the ‘rising tide of global protectionism’. Bangladesh labour to 103/3 on Day 4 to reach India’s 459-run target: Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja effected all three wickets in the final session of the day’s play. India’s ‘nuclearisation’ of the Indian Ocean has destabilised the region, says Sartaj Aziz: The senior government official said Islamabad had ‘to maintain a significant naval presence’ to keep its sea lanes open and defend its interests. Google, Yahoo, Bing could remove links to torrent websites under new UK anti-piracy code: The move is a result of talks between representatives of the search engine firms and entertainment companies, chaired by the UK’s Intellectual Property Office. Senior Rajasthan BJP MLA claims Vasundhara Raje betrayed party principles, calls for her removal: Ghanshyam Tiwari said the party would be ‘wiped out from the state’ if it did not remove the current leadership under the chief minister. Ministry of Home Affairs website temporarily blocked, reports say it was hacked: Officials told PTI that the step was taken after they realised that the website had been breached. World War II bomb forces evacuation of 72,000 residents of a city in Greece: The 250-kg weapon, dropped during an airstrike in the 1940s, was discovered during an excavation at a petrol station last week.