A Punjab counter-intelligence team along with the Patiala and Moga police on Sunday arrested Nabha jailbreak mastermind Gurpreet Singh Sekhon along with three of his aides from a house in the Dhudike village of the state’s Moga district. Assistant Inspector General GS Chauhan said the counter-intelligence team had been tracing Sekhon’s movements for three months and moved in to arrest him after receiving intelligence inputs on his location, Hindustan Times reported. Sekhon was one of the six prisoners who escaped from the Patiala jail on November 27, 2016.

While Sekhon had planned breakout from inside the prison, his aides – Manvir Sekhon, Rajwinder Singh Raja and Kulwinder Sidana – were involved in attacking the jail and helping the six prisoners escape, Chauhan said. “We conducted the raid in a planned way and forces blocked the entire routes to the village,” he said. “None of the four suspects were injured in the operation.”

The team also took four weapons and two cars from the four, Chauhan said, according to The Indian Express. “The accused will be taken to Patiala for interrogation,” he added. Sekhon, the leader of a gang involved in murder, highway robberies and extortion, was arrested in 2015 for killing another gangster, Sukhbir Singh Kahlwan. Including Sekhon, police teams from across the the country have arrested three of the six prisoners who escaped from the jail, including Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintoo.