British singer Adele swept the 2017 Grammy awards on Sunday, winning Album of the Year for 25. Her single Hello won for Best Pop Solo Performance, and was also declared Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Beyoncé, who had the highest number of nominations at nine, won Best Music Video for Formation. The 59th edition of popular music awards was hosted by The Late Late Show’s James Corden at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

But even as Beyoncé and Adele competed in most of the top categories, posthumous awards celebrated two superstars of the years past, with David Bowie winning Best Alternative Album for Blackstar and three other awards, and The Beatles winning Best Music Film for The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years, which was directed by Ron Howard.

Chicago-based Chance the Rapper won two Grammys awards – Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance for No Problem, while Canadian rapper Drake’s earworm Hotline Bling won in the in the Best Rap/Sung Performance category.

Other winning entries included Solange Knowles Cranes in the Sky (Best R&B Performance) Willie Nelson’s Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin (Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album) Sturgill Simpson’s A Sailor’s Guide to Earth (Best Country Album), Jesse & Joy’s Un Besito Mas (Best Latin Pop Album) and Patton Oswalt’s Talking for Clapping (Best Comedy Album).

