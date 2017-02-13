The big news: Sasikala’s woes continue as Tamil Nadu MPs move to OPS camp, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: The Nabha jailbreak mastermind was arrested in Punjab’s Moga, and seven-time Grammy winner Al Jarreau died.
A look at the headlines:
- In Tamil Nadu, Sasikala’s camp frets over diminishing support from MPs: The AIADMK general secretary held a meeting with her party MLAs at the Mahabalipuram resort to seek 72 hours’ time to form the next government.
- Punjab Police arrest Nabha jailbreak mastermind Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, three aides from Moga: A senior counter-intelligence official said that while Sekhon had planned the breakout, his aides attacked the jail and helped the prisoners escape.
- Seven-time Grammy winning singer Al Jarreau dies at 76: Although the exact cause of his death is not yet known, Jarreau’s publicist Joe Gordon said that the singer was hospitalised for exhaustion.
- India win T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, beat Pakistan by nine wickets: The team reached its target of 198 in only 18 overs.
- People like Amartya Sen can be ‘purchased or sold and can stoop to any level’, says West Bengal BJP chief: Addressing a gathering, Dilip Ghosh questioned the Nobel Laureate’s contributions to the state and the country.
- Two soldiers, four militants killed during encounter in Kashmir’s Kulgam district: Two of them were believed to have been Hizbul Mujahideen members, while the other two were suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba fighters.
- Centre asks IT firms for data on contributions to US economy, says Nasscom: The body’s President R Chandrashekhar said the industry and government had agreed to jointly deal with the ‘rising tide of global protectionism’.
- India’s ‘nuclearisation’ of the Indian Ocean has destabilised the region, says Sartaj Aziz: The senior government official said Islamabad had ‘to maintain a significant naval presence’ to keep its sea lanes open and defend its interests.
- Google, Yahoo, Bing could remove links to torrent websites under new UK anti-piracy code: The move is a result of talks between representatives of the search engine firms and entertainment companies, chaired by the UK’s Intellectual Property Office.
- Senior Rajasthan BJP MLA claims Vasundhara Raje betrayed party principles, calls for her removal: Ghanshyam Tiwari said the party would be ‘wiped out from the state’ if it did not remove the current leadership under the chief minister.