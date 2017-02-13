A look at the headlines:

  1. In Tamil Nadu, Sasikala’s camp frets over diminishing support from MPs: The AIADMK general secretary held a meeting with her party MLAs at the Mahabalipuram resort to seek 72 hours’ time to form the next government.
  2. Punjab Police arrest Nabha jailbreak mastermind Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, three aides from Moga: A senior counter-intelligence official said that while Sekhon had planned the breakout, his aides attacked the jail and helped the prisoners escape.
  3. Seven-time Grammy winning singer Al Jarreau dies at 76: Although the exact cause of his death is not yet known, Jarreau’s publicist Joe Gordon said that the singer was hospitalised for exhaustion.
  4. India win T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, beat Pakistan by nine wickets: The team reached its target of 198 in only 18 overs.
  5. People like Amartya Sen can be ‘purchased or sold and can stoop to any level’, says West Bengal BJP chief: Addressing a gathering, Dilip Ghosh questioned the Nobel Laureate’s contributions to the state and the country.
  6. Two soldiers, four militants killed during encounter in Kashmir’s Kulgam district: Two of them were believed to have been Hizbul Mujahideen members, while the other two were suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba fighters.
  7. Centre asks IT firms for data on contributions to US economy, says Nasscom: The body’s President R Chandrashekhar said the industry and government had agreed to jointly deal with the ‘rising tide of global protectionism’.
  8. India’s ‘nuclearisation’ of the Indian Ocean has destabilised the region, says Sartaj Aziz: The senior government official said Islamabad had ‘to maintain a significant naval presence’ to keep its sea lanes open and defend its interests.
  9. Google, Yahoo, Bing could remove links to torrent websites under new UK anti-piracy code: The move is a result of talks between representatives of the search engine firms and entertainment companies, chaired by the UK’s Intellectual Property Office.
  10. Senior Rajasthan BJP MLA claims Vasundhara Raje betrayed party principles, calls for her removal: Ghanshyam Tiwari said the party would be ‘wiped out from the state’ if it did not remove the current leadership under the chief minister.