The Finance Ministry has asked Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences to review and revise user charges, signalling that there could be a hike in medical expenses at the premier healthcare facility. The advice came after AIIMS demanded additional allocation of Rs 300 crore for “non-plan expenditures”, reported PTI.

The last time charges at AIIMS were revised was 20 years ago. “The last review took place in 1996. Since then, the institute’s expenditure has grown multifold, especially on the salary of staff, travel cost and consumables,” AIIMS Deputy Director (administration) V Srinivas told The Times of India.

However, a few faculty members opposed the move during a recent meeting. They argued that the healthcare facility offered services to the poorest of the poor. “AIIMS is currently examining the proposal,” Srinivas told PTI.

The government-run centre currently generates Rs 101 crore from user charges, including outdoor patient charges, diagnostic tests, radiology charges, in-patient care and room tariffs. At present, the cost of many routine tests at AIIMS is Rs 10 or Rs 25.

This is, however, not the first time that such proposal to hike user charges has come up. In 2005 and 2010, the government wanted AIIMS to run on a revenue generation model. A study was also conducted among faulty members to seek their opinion on the matter. However, it was shelved after doctors and MPs protested. Again in 2015, the administration had proposed a hike of nearly 20%-30%.