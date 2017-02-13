Indian markets traded flat on Monday, with the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex slipping 42.93 points and the National Stock Exchange Nifty losing 13.60 points [as of 1.45 pm]. However, investor sentiment remained positive on the back of gains by Asian markets as well as gains by shares of power and metal companies.

However, the shares of public sector banks were among the worst-performing stocks during intra-day trading, with Bank of Baroda falling Rs 16.80 to trade 8.96% lower at Rs 171.25 a share [as of 1.58 pm] after it reported lower-than-expected quarterly earnings on Friday. Other public banks including the State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank traded between 1.65%-2.80% lower. The Nifty’s PSU Bank index was trading 2.81% lower [as of 2.02 pm] because of the losses

Bharti Infratel, Hindalco Industries Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited and NTPC Limited, were among the day’s gainers, rising between 0.93%-2.11%. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were both trading 0.62% lower. Meanwhile, Asian markets rose on the back of gains by Wall Street stocks on Friday, AP reported. While Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose by 0.5%, Australia’s S&P ASX/200 rose by 0.7%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.4% and the Shanghai Composite climbed by 0.5%. Global markets were also buoyed by reports of United States President Donald Trump’s plans to announce major tax reforms in the coming weeks.

Religare Securities Retail Distribution President Jayant Manglik said Indian markets had been performing well since the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1, Mint reported. “Markets have been fairly strong after the Budget and mid-caps have been doing well...global mood is also helping boost sentiment [in India],” Manglik said.