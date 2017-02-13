A look at the headlines right now:

Narayana Murthy ends row with Infosys board and CEO, but says his concerns remain: Vishal Sikka assured shareholders that corporate governance was the ‘core foundation’ of the company and reiterated his call to end ‘media drama’. Adele’s ‘25’ wins Album of the Year as she sweeps 2017 Grammy awards: The British singer’s ‘Hello’ was declared Song of the Year, Record of the Year and the Best Pop Solo Performance. Karnataka Assembly passes Kambala Bill, which legalises the buffalo-racing sport: The legislation says the sport is vital to ‘preserving and promoting traditions and culture among the people in the state’. Woman who had accused SP leader of raping her in 2013 found dead in Sultanpur: However, the legislator denied any involvement in the case, saying it was a ‘political conspiracy’. Khadi commission issues notice to FabIndia for selling products under its name without permission: It has sought an explanation from the retailer within 15 days, and threatened legal action if there is no response. More than one lakh people told to evacuate their homes in California as dam threatens to collapse: The state’s water resources department said it was releasing as much as one lakh cubic feet of water per second from the Oroville Dam’s main spillway. The Finance Ministry wants AIIMS to raise its treatment charges, it last did so 20 years ago: The Finance Ministry recommended that it review its rates after the healthcare facility demanded an additional Rs 300 crore for ‘non-plan expenditures’. BJP worker hacked to death in Kerala, party calls for a strike: The attack on Nirmal took place during a festival at Kokkulangara temple in the district. Hundreds of fake Rs 2,000 notes from Pakistan seized in multiple raids: At least 11 of the 17 security features on the new notes had been successfully replicated by counterfeiters, the report said. Dev Patel, Emma Stone win acting honours as ‘La La Land’ takes five Baftas trophies: Casey Affleck won the best actor award for ‘Manchester by the Sea’ and Viola Davis won best supporting actress for ‘Fences’.