The big news: Narayana Murthy calls for a truce with Infosys, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Adele dominated the Grammy Awards, and the Karnataka Assembly passed the Kambala Bill, legalising the buffalo-racing sport in the state.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narayana Murthy ends row with Infosys board and CEO, but says his concerns remain: Vishal Sikka assured shareholders that corporate governance was the ‘core foundation’ of the company and reiterated his call to end ‘media drama’.
- Adele’s ‘25’ wins Album of the Year as she sweeps 2017 Grammy awards: The British singer’s ‘Hello’ was declared Song of the Year, Record of the Year and the Best Pop Solo Performance.
- Karnataka Assembly passes Kambala Bill, which legalises the buffalo-racing sport: The legislation says the sport is vital to ‘preserving and promoting traditions and culture among the people in the state’.
- Woman who had accused SP leader of raping her in 2013 found dead in Sultanpur: However, the legislator denied any involvement in the case, saying it was a ‘political conspiracy’.
- Khadi commission issues notice to FabIndia for selling products under its name without permission: It has sought an explanation from the retailer within 15 days, and threatened legal action if there is no response.
- More than one lakh people told to evacuate their homes in California as dam threatens to collapse: The state’s water resources department said it was releasing as much as one lakh cubic feet of water per second from the Oroville Dam’s main spillway.
- The Finance Ministry wants AIIMS to raise its treatment charges, it last did so 20 years ago: The Finance Ministry recommended that it review its rates after the healthcare facility demanded an additional Rs 300 crore for ‘non-plan expenditures’.
- BJP worker hacked to death in Kerala, party calls for a strike: The attack on Nirmal took place during a festival at Kokkulangara temple in the district.
- Hundreds of fake Rs 2,000 notes from Pakistan seized in multiple raids: At least 11 of the 17 security features on the new notes had been successfully replicated by counterfeiters, the report said.
- Dev Patel, Emma Stone win acting honours as ‘La La Land’ takes five Baftas trophies: Casey Affleck won the best actor award for ‘Manchester by the Sea’ and Viola Davis won best supporting actress for ‘Fences’.