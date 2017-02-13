The North Korean regime has confirmed that Sunday’s missile test was a “success”, reported BBC. State news agency KCNA reported that the “surface-to-surface medium-to-long-range ballistic missile” was test-fired successfully, even as world leaders condemned the move.

The news agency said the Pukguksong-2 missile test was overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The missile, which can carry nuclear warheads, reportedly used a solid-fuel engine, which gives ballistic rockets more power and range.

South Korea called the step an attempt to provoke against United States President Donald Trump. Japanese Prime Minister who was meeting Trump on Saturday criticised the development in a joint US-Japan statement after reports starting coming in about the missile test. Trump said the US is “100% behind Japan”. “I just want everybody to understand, and fully know, that the United States of America is behind Japan, our great ally, 100 percent,” he said.

Abe called on North Korea to comply with the United Nations Security Council resolution. “North Korea’s most recent missile launch is absolutely intolerable,” Abe said, according to The Chicago Tribune. The US, Japan and South Korea have reached out to the United Nations Security Council to protest against the missile test.