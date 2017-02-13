India beat Bangladesh by 208 runs to win the standalone Test held in Hyderabad on Monday. Bangladesh were bowled out for 250 in the second innings as India won their third consecutive series at home, previously beating New Zealand and England.

Bangladesh began the day at 103/3 with Shaikb Al Hasan falling to Ravindra Jadeja for 22 in the third over. It was a hard-fought win for India as Bangladesh tried their best to keep the Indian bowlers at bay. However, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja found their groove once more as they took four wickets apiece. Ashwin ended with figures of 4/73, Jadeja with 4/78.

Ishant Sharma too produced a splendid spell, bagging two wickets. For Bangladesh, Mahmudullah top scored with 64. With Bangladesh at 202/5 at lunch, it was just a matter of time before India wrapped up the match. In the end, a target of 459 set was too difficult to reach.