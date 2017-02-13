VK Sasikala on Monday accused caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s faction of conspiring against the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government on the night J Jayalalithaa died, The News Minute reported. She also claimed Panneerselvam had links with the rival Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party.

On Twitter, the AIADMK posted that a petition asking for Sasikala’s swearing-in ceremony to be held within 24 hours had been submitted to Governor Vidyasagar Rao.

Sasikala claimed that Panneerselvam was given the chief minister’s post only after she declined his offer when Jayalalithaa had died. She also said she had told him she could not take over at “that juncture”.

“While I was taking care of Amma’s final rites as a member of her family, several people on the other side were conspiring against the party,” she told reporters. “If OPS was not friendly with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party in the Assembly, I would have let him be chief minister. But he has pushed us into taking action,” Sasikala said.

The AIADMK general secretary also played the Jayalalithaa card, and drew parallels between the way the late party chief had entered politics, and her own candidature as chief minister. Sasikala said she did not think of assuming power when “Amma died”. She claimed that while Jayalalithaa was hesitant about entering politics after former leader MGR’s death, she had convinced Amma to enter the fray “for MGR”. “For 33 years, the two of us, women, managed to stay strong. We are not afraid of anything. However, many men come from the Opposition party, I will be the woman to face them. As long as cadre is there with me, no one can do anything to me,” Sasikala said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy has filed a writ petition seeking Sasikala’s immediate appointment as chief minister while claiming that several “Union ministers were showing undue interest in the state politics”.

A Supreme Court verdict determining whether Sasikala and J Jayalalithaa are guilty in a case involving illegal income is awaited this week. If found guilty, Sasikala will not be allowed to contest elections for at least six years.

The impasse between Sasikala and Panneerselvam has left Tamil Nadu politics in turmoil. The rift became evident after Panneerselvam, on February 7, had said he had been forced to resign as chief minister. He said his camp was prepared to respond to any allegations levelled by Sasikala and her supporters.

Though Sasikala has claimed that she enjoyed the support of a majority of AIADMK legislators, Panneerselvam said that legislators were being forced to back her, and that he could prove his strength in the state Assembly since many were on his side.

