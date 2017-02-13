Carlsberg India has signed two new manufacturing contracts in Jharkhand and Maharashtra to expand its business in India. In Jharkhand, the Danish brewer inked a deal with Pali Hills Breweries, and in Maharashtra, its contract is with Lilasons Industries Ltd, PTI reported.

“While Maharashtra is a growing market for Carlsberg India and this association is a step towards strengthening our operations in the state, our association in Jharkhand is aimed at ensuring that our focused brand portfolio is available to our consumers in the region,” said Carlsberg India Managing Director Michael N Jensen.

Both Lilasons and Pali Hills breweries will manufacture Carlsberg Elephant and Tuborg Strong. Tuborg breweries is part of the Carlsberg Group. “To ensure delivery of Carlsberg’s global quality standards, significant investments in equipment, automation and processes have also been made by Lilasons to upgrade brewery operations in Maharashtra,” a statement from the company said.

Carlsberg began its India operations nearly a decade ago in Himachal Pradesh’s Paonta Sahib Brewery. Now India’s third-largest beer maker, the company has seven breweries and two co-manufacturing contracts across the country. Besides Carlsberg Elephant and Tuborg Strong, it also sells Carlsberg Green and Tuborg Green in India.