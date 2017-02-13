Associated Press photographer Burhan Ozbilici won the 2017 World Press Photo contest for his image of the man who assassinated Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, on December 19. His series “An Assassination in Turkey” won in the Spot News – Stories category, reported Al Jazeera.

Mevlut Mert Altintas, an off-duty policeman, had shot Karlov, who was attending an event at an art gallery in the Turkish Capital of Ankara. The gunman stood behind Karlov while he was making his speech. Altintas was killed by the police after the incident.

A video from the incident shows Karlov making a speech at the event when the gunman started firing indiscriminately, reported BBC. The gunman is also reported to have been heard saying, “Don’t forget about Aleppo, don’t forget about Syria”, in the video.

The incident took place a day after protests in Turkey against Russia’s role in the Syrian war. Russia-backed pro-government forces recently announced that the battle with the rebels was over after they took over east Aleppo, which was the last stronghold of the rebel fighters. Russia has faced strong criticism for alleged human rights violations in the war.