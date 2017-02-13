TN crisis: Sasikala to hold meetings with MLAs tonight ahead of SC verdict in illegal assets case
The AIADMK chief will be staying at a resort outside Chennai, where most of the legislators supporting her have been kept the past few days.
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam General Secretary VK Sasikala on Monday said she will stay with her party MLAs at the Golden Bay resort outside Chennai, in order to hold meetings, ANI reported. The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce a verdict on Tuesday at 10.30 am in the 21-year-old disproportionate assets case against Sasikala and former chief minster J Jayalalithaa.
While addressing her supporters and media outside the resort, Sasikala on Monday evening said she had to ensure that they act in a peaceful way because they have to run the government. “[Acting chief minister] O Panneerselvam doesn’t have to do that,” she said according to The News Minute.
Meanwhile, Saravanan, AIADMK MLA from South Madurai, and R Gopalkrishnan, MP from Madurai, have also extended support to Panneerselvam. Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi has advised Tamil Nadu Governor Chi Vidyasagar Rao to conduct a floor test in the Assembly to determine who will be chief minister.
Addressing the media earlier in the day, Sasikala had accused O Panneerselvam of having links with rival Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party. “If OPS was not friendly with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party in the Assembly, I would have let him be chief minister. But he has pushed us into taking action,” Sasikala said.
Sasikala further claimed she did not even think of assuming power after Jayalalithaa died. “For 33 years, the two of us, women, managed to stay strong. We are not afraid of anything. However, many men come from the Opposition party, I will be the woman to face them. As long as cadre is there with me, no one can do anything to me,” Sasikala said. She added that she was forced to expel Panneerselvam since he was allegedly too close to rival party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.
Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and the latter’s relatives were accused of allegedly amassing assets worth Rs 66.65 crore during Jayalalithaa’s first term as chief minister. If the apex court stays the acquittal as ordered by the Karnataka High Court, then the Governor will have to invite Sasikala to form the government. However, if found guilty, Sasikala will not be allowed to contest elections for at least six years.
Soon after the Supreme Court officially listed the case for Tuesday, the state government transferred its intelligence chief and brought in a new one.