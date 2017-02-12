Supreme Court convicts VK Sasikala in illegal assets case, she is asked to surrender immediately
The AIADMK general secretary will not be able to contest in elections for six years after she is released from prison.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday convicted VK Sasikala in a 21-year-old illegal assets case that she has been embroiled in with late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The two-member bench comprising justices Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Amatava Roy did not differ in their verdict, as predicted.
Sasikala is likely to be jailed for four years in the case and will not be able to stand for elections for six years after she is released from jail. The top court has entirely set aside a verdict from the Karnataka High Court that acquitted her in the case. Sasikala has been asked to surrender before a trial court immediately.
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had been set to prove her majority in the state Assembly, after acting chief minister O Panneerselvam had challenged her authority. Sasikala has more than 120 AIADMK legislators supporting her. While initials reports said the party is likely to elect a new chief instead of backing Panneerselvam, many MLAs are expected to defect now.
In the 21-year-old case, Jayalalithaa had been accused of colluding with Sasikala, Sasikala’s sister-in-law Ilavarasi, and their nephew Sudhakaran, when she was the chief minister between 1991 and 1996. The four had allegedly amassed wealth of around Rs 65 crore, which were disproportionate to their known sources of income. Some of the properties under the scanner in the case include Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate and her Poes Garden residence, which Sasikala still lives in.
The complaint was first filed by Subramanian Swamy in 1996. Later, K Anbazhagan, who was then the general secretary of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, became a party in the case. However, in 2001, the case was transferred to Bangalore after the DMK had alleged interference from the ruling AIADMK.
A trial court in Karnataka had found them guilty in 2014. It ordered that the four be jailed for four years and slapped with a fine of Rs 100 crore to be recovered through the properties seized. However, the next year, the Karnataka High Court acquitted all four, arguing that the disproportionate assets amounted to less than 10% of the total income during 1991 and 1996.
The Karnataka government challenged the verdict in the Supreme Court, arguing that there were major mathematical errors in the judgment. The prosecution team had said that if certain incomes ignored by the high court had been included in the calculation, the disproportionate income would have actually been over 75% of their known incomes.