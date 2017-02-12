Title

The big news: Panneerselvam removed from AIADMK after Sasikala is convicted, and 9 other top stories

In other headlines: Three soldiers were killed during an encounter in Kashmir's Bandipora, and US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned.

Image credit: PTI

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. O Panneerselvam says AIADMK will rule Tamil Nadu without any support from other partiesThe acting chief minister’s remarks came after the Supreme Court convicted AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala in a disproportionate assets case.
  2. Three soldiers killed, 15 injured during encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora: The incident began after security personnel received intelligence inputs that the gunmen were hiding in a residential part of the district.
  3. Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resignsFlynn had told Vice President Mike Pence that he did not discuss lifting US sanctions with Russia, but it was later found that the matter had cropped up.
  4. Toll rises to 13 in blast outside Punjab Assembly in Lahore: The Jamat-ul-Ahrar faction of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the explosion.
  5. No need to stand up for national anthem played as part of a film or documentary, says Supreme Court: You will still need to stand up for the song before every movie screening at cinema halls across the country.
  6. RSS, Subramanian Swamy support Home Minister Kiren Rijiju’s Hindu population remarks: The senior BJP leader said India had a democracy because Hindus were a majority in the country.
  7. Not my place to lecture another country, Justin Trudeau says on Donald Trump’s travel ban: The Canadian leader said keeping citizens safe was the priority for any government, but that his country would continue to pursue an open policy for refugees.
  8. Tehmina Janjua becomes Pakistan’s first woman foreign secretary: The diplomat will replace Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry in the first week of March.
  9. New method for appointing judges may be finalised by February-end, says Supreme Court: The apex court’s claim came while hearing a petition seeking a more transparent procedure for judicial appointments.
  10. Police arrest Jagran.com editor Shekhar Tripathi for publishing exit poll: The Election Commission had ordered 15 cases against the daily for releasing the survey, which projected the BJP as the front-runner in the UP elections.
A tip for you this Valentine’s Day: Scotch is inching towards being the most loved gift for men

A handy guide to buying a gift for a guy.

Image credit:  Pexels

Valentine’s day is around the corner so men and women everywhere are racking their brains for the perfect present. Buying a gift for men though can be a stressful experience. Be it a birthday, celebration or personal milestone, many men and women find it difficult to figure out what their male friends or significant others want. That’s why TVF decided to perform a public service and ask the guys directly what they loved. So, the next time you’re running around to buy a gift for a man, just pick something from the list below and thank us later.

Watches: A watch can complete a man’s ensemble and quickly become a talking (or bragging) point at a party. If your man loves classics, a vintage HMT (if you can find one) with a metal strap should be your brand of choice. For fun-loving guys, try a Swatch watch with a pop-coloured leather strap or even a watch with Swarovski crystal studded dials from a variety of watchmakers. Fossil’s unconventional dials will delight a creative or artistic soul. Alternatively, the G-shock collection by Casio is reasonably priced, waterproof and perfect for those who love adventure sports. If your man is a fitness enthusiast, surprise him with an excellent fitness band from GoQii.

Image Credits: Pexels

Whisky: A well stocked bar is every man’s pride and joy. Whisky, especially scotch is an extremely popular gift with men. It is a gift that can be displayed with pride and shared on occasions with friends and family. Scotch is any whisky (single malt or blended) that comes from Scotland, is usually aged for at least three years (often more) and distilled twice. Each region in Scotland produces whisky with a distinct flavor. Spirits from Islay, like Laphroaig, tend to have a strong peat flavor while single malts from Speyside tend to be lighter and sweeter. Connoisseurs will sing praises of the golden colour of blends like Johnny Walker or Black and White, and the smoky taste of Scotch whiskies like Black Dog. If your partner is truly mad about malts, go the whole hog and surprise him with a malt tour in Scotland - the ultimate whisky experience.

Image Credit: Pexels

Jackets: For a more personal touch, a jacket can be quite an apt gift. A romantic-at-heart will love a traditional bandhgala while bike enthusiasts swear by their weather-worn leather jackets. Blazers are great day-to-night apparel, looking perfectly at home in the office or in a bar. You’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to brands and designers: high street labels like Blackberry’s and Zara offer trendy outerwear at affordable prices. Custom made jackets like the ones from Raymond’s Made-To-Measure collection or the Bombay Shirt Company are also a great option, if you really want to get creative with the design.

Sunglasses: If your friend is a globetrotter, a smart pair of shades will delight him like nothing else. Whether he is sunbathing in the Maldives, chasing zebras in Tanzania or skiing in Courchevel, this travel accessory adds an instant glam quotient to almost every type of holiday. Recent sunglass trends have been a major throwback to retro shapes inspired from Hollywood films like Tom Cruise’s aviators from Top Gun, Steve McQueen’s Persols from The Thomas Crown Affair or the wayfarers sported by the lead actors in The Blues Brothers. You’ll find many variations at high street brands like H&M and Diesel but if you can stretch the budget, pick up a good quality pair from Burberry or Louis Vuitton. Better yet, buy a unisex design that you can borrow when your heart desires!

Image Credits: Pexels

Headphones: Most guys love their music, whether their choice of genre is soft rock, hard metal or folk fusion. So, it makes sense that headphones are on the list of the most popular gifts loved by men. Make sure you know what you’re looking for when it comes to buying headphones. For style combined with comfort, Skull Candy headphones come in a fun palette of colours. For amazing sound quality and pumping bass, you can opt for Shure or Sennheiser; they may look basic but deliver on their audio capabilities. Audio-Technica headphones are also gaining a cult following among audiophiles for their excellent sound clarity. If your man listens to music while working out, get the Jabra Sports in-ear headphones which are made for the gym. Though it feels pragmatic, this gift will be treasured by all music lovers.

So, take a pick from this list and the guy you gift will be indebted to you for life! For more great gifting ideas, see here.

