The big news: Panneerselvam removed from AIADMK after Sasikala is convicted, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Three soldiers were killed during an encounter in Kashmir's Bandipora, and US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned.
A look at the headlines right now:
- O Panneerselvam says AIADMK will rule Tamil Nadu without any support from other parties: The acting chief minister’s remarks came after the Supreme Court convicted AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala in a disproportionate assets case.
- Three soldiers killed, 15 injured during encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora: The incident began after security personnel received intelligence inputs that the gunmen were hiding in a residential part of the district.
- Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigns: Flynn had told Vice President Mike Pence that he did not discuss lifting US sanctions with Russia, but it was later found that the matter had cropped up.
- Toll rises to 13 in blast outside Punjab Assembly in Lahore: The Jamat-ul-Ahrar faction of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the explosion.
- No need to stand up for national anthem played as part of a film or documentary, says Supreme Court: You will still need to stand up for the song before every movie screening at cinema halls across the country.
- RSS, Subramanian Swamy support Home Minister Kiren Rijiju’s Hindu population remarks: The senior BJP leader said India had a democracy because Hindus were a majority in the country.
- Not my place to lecture another country, Justin Trudeau says on Donald Trump’s travel ban: The Canadian leader said keeping citizens safe was the priority for any government, but that his country would continue to pursue an open policy for refugees.
- Tehmina Janjua becomes Pakistan’s first woman foreign secretary: The diplomat will replace Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry in the first week of March.
- New method for appointing judges may be finalised by February-end, says Supreme Court: The apex court’s claim came while hearing a petition seeking a more transparent procedure for judicial appointments.
- Police arrest Jagran.com editor Shekhar Tripathi for publishing exit poll: The Election Commission had ordered 15 cases against the daily for releasing the survey, which projected the BJP as the front-runner in the UP elections.