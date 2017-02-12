SC refuses to give Sasikala more time to surrender, as AIADMK appoints her nephew deputy party chief
She is expected to surrender before the trial court in Bengaluru today.
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam General Secretary VK Sasikala on Wednesday appointed her nephew Dinakaran the party’s deputy general secretary, a day after the Supreme Court convicted her in a disproportionate assets case.
“They can only imprison me but not my love for you and the party,” she said, before a dramatic exit from Golden Bay resort near Chennai, where more than a hundred AIADMK MLAs continue to be lodged. “Even if I go to prison, my concern towards the party and people will not come down. I will be always thinking about the party.”
Sasikala is expected to surrender before the trial court in Bengaluru on Wednesday, as the Supreme Court has dismissed her petition seeking more time to surrender. She had sought four weeks’ time on grounds of poor health. She had left the resort on Tuesday evening and is currently back at her Poes Garden home.
As Sasikala’s conviction has left her ineligible for the post of Tamil Nadu chief minister, the party elected state minister Edapadi K Palanisamy their legislative leader, in an emergency meeting called after the verdict was announced. Her faction of the AIADMK also threatened to go on a hunger strike if Palanisamy was not appointed to the post.
The AIADMK had removed rival camp leader and acting Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam and other members supporting him from the party on Tuesday. But Tamil Nadu Education Minister Mafoi Pandiarajan, who had expressed his support for OPS, had said Sasikala had “no moral or legal right” to suspend anyone from the party.
Both AIADMK camps have staked claim to form government in Tamil Nadu. Palanisamy submitted a letter signed by MLAs who support his election as the leader of AIADMK’s legislature party to Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao, whereas party legislator V Maitreyan, who supports Panneerselvam, met Rao along with their own delegation, The Indian Express reported.
Meanwhile, Opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has issued an oral whip to its to MLAs and asked them to be in Chennai by Wednesday night. The OPS camp had said they will demand a floor test in the Assembly to show their majority. Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had said the floor test was likely to be held before the weekend.