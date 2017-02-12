Ola, Uber drivers continue their strike in NCR for the sixth day
State Transport Minister Satyendra Jain on Tuesday had met private cab owners and protesting drivers' unions.
Commuters in the National Capital Region continue to suffer for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday as Ola and Uber drivers have failed to resolve their problems with the cab aggregator companies. “We will wait for an official letter from the companies, after which if the demands are not met, we will block roads and not allow any other form of transportation to ply in the city,” Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi President Kamaljeet Gill told dna.
Around 2.5 lakh Ola and Uber drivers have been on strike since Friday, demanding the companies start their incentives again. Their other demands include base fare revision and a slash in the commission paid to the companies. However, a few drivers continue to ply their cars because they cannot afford to not work, reported Hindustan Times. “If we waste time in sitting on strike, when will we earn?” one driver told the daily.
The drivers claimed that since 2015, the terms of service have steadily deteriorated to their disadvantage. They say that the rates per km have reduced from Rs 10-Rs 8 per km to Rs 6-Rs 4, and that they get no share of the steep surcharges applied at peak hours. The drivers also claim that the “company’s commission” – the term used to describe the share of the cab aggregator company that is deducted from their daily income – has increased from 10% to between 20% and 25%. Drivers told Scroll.in that if they earned Rs 2,000 a day in 2015, they now take home just Rs 250 to Rs 200 a day for the same hours of work. This forces them to work longer hours, with some staying logged in for 18 hours to 20 hours at a stretch.
On Tuesday, Delhi Transport Minister Satyendra Jain intervened and asked them to resolve their issues. But the meeting failed to reach any consensus. “It emerged that the issues need detailed deliberations for the two sides to arrive at a common ground. The companies have been asked to look into the problems faced by drivers and their demand for reasonable compensation and welfare measures,” a government official told dna.
During these five days, there have been reports of vandalism in connection with the strikes across NCR. Minister Jain said he has asked the transport department to inform the police about the exact locations where these acts took place. “Complaints should be lodged so that criminal cases can be for registered against them,” he added.