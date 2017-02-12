Title

× Close

The Latest

A quick look at what's making news.

urban transport

Ola, Uber drivers continue their strike in NCR for the sixth day

State Transport Minister Satyendra Jain on Tuesday had met private cab owners and protesting drivers' unions.

by 
Ola, Uber drivers continue their strike in NCR for the sixth day
Image credit: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times

Commuters in the National Capital Region continue to suffer for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday as Ola and Uber drivers have failed to resolve their problems with the cab aggregator companies. “We will wait for an official letter from the companies, after which if the demands are not met, we will block roads and not allow any other form of transportation to ply in the city,” Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi President Kamaljeet Gill told dna.

Around 2.5 lakh Ola and Uber drivers have been on strike since Friday, demanding the companies start their incentives again. Their other demands include base fare revision and a slash in the commission paid to the companies. However, a few drivers continue to ply their cars because they cannot afford to not work, reported Hindustan Times. “If we waste time in sitting on strike, when will we earn?” one driver told the daily.

The drivers claimed that since 2015, the terms of service have steadily deteriorated to their disadvantage. They say that the rates per km have reduced from Rs 10-Rs 8 per km to Rs 6-Rs 4, and that they get no share of the steep surcharges applied at peak hours. The drivers also claim that the “company’s commission” – the term used to describe the share of the cab aggregator company that is deducted from their daily income – has increased from 10% to between 20% and 25%. Drivers told Scroll.in that if they earned Rs 2,000 a day in 2015, they now take home just Rs 250 to Rs 200 a day for the same hours of work. This forces them to work longer hours, with some staying logged in for 18 hours to 20 hours at a stretch.

On Tuesday, Delhi Transport Minister Satyendra Jain intervened and asked them to resolve their issues. But the meeting failed to reach any consensus. “It emerged that the issues need detailed deliberations for the two sides to arrive at a common ground. The companies have been asked to look into the problems faced by drivers and their demand for reasonable compensation and welfare measures,” a government official told dna.

During these five days, there have been reports of vandalism in connection with the strikes across NCR. Minister Jain said he has asked the transport department to inform the police about the exact locations where these acts took place. “Complaints should be lodged so that criminal cases can be for registered against them,” he added.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

A tip for you this Valentine’s Day: Scotch is inching towards being the most loved gift for men

A handy guide to buying a gift for a guy.

A tip for you this Valentine’s Day: Scotch is inching towards being the most loved gift for men
Image credit:  Pexels

Valentine’s day is around the corner so men and women everywhere are racking their brains for the perfect present. Buying a gift for men though can be a stressful experience. Be it a birthday, celebration or personal milestone, many men and women find it difficult to figure out what their male friends or significant others want. That’s why TVF decided to perform a public service and ask the guys directly what they loved. So, the next time you’re running around to buy a gift for a man, just pick something from the list below and thank us later.

Watches: A watch can complete a man’s ensemble and quickly become a talking (or bragging) point at a party. If your man loves classics, a vintage HMT (if you can find one) with a metal strap should be your brand of choice. For fun-loving guys, try a Swatch watch with a pop-coloured leather strap or even a watch with Swarovski crystal studded dials from a variety of watchmakers. Fossil’s unconventional dials will delight a creative or artistic soul. Alternatively, the G-shock collection by Casio is reasonably priced, waterproof and perfect for those who love adventure sports. If your man is a fitness enthusiast, surprise him with an excellent fitness band from GoQii.

Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels

Whisky: A well stocked bar is every man’s pride and joy. Whisky, especially scotch is an extremely popular gift with men. It is a gift that can be displayed with pride and shared on occasions with friends and family. Scotch is any whisky (single malt or blended) that comes from Scotland, is usually aged for at least three years (often more) and distilled twice. Each region in Scotland produces whisky with a distinct flavor. Spirits from Islay, like Laphroaig, tend to have a strong peat flavor while single malts from Speyside tend to be lighter and sweeter. Connoisseurs will sing praises of the golden colour of blends like Johnny Walker or Black and White, and the smoky taste of Scotch whiskies like Black Dog. If your partner is truly mad about malts, go the whole hog and surprise him with a malt tour in Scotland - the ultimate whisky experience.

Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels

Jackets: For a more personal touch, a jacket can be quite an apt gift. A romantic-at-heart will love a traditional bandhgala while bike enthusiasts swear by their weather-worn leather jackets. Blazers are great day-to-night apparel, looking perfectly at home in the office or in a bar. You’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to brands and designers: high street labels like Blackberry’s and Zara offer trendy outerwear at affordable prices. Custom made jackets like the ones from Raymond’s Made-To-Measure collection or the Bombay Shirt Company are also a great option, if you really want to get creative with the design.

Sunglasses: If your friend is a globetrotter, a smart pair of shades will delight him like nothing else. Whether he is sunbathing in the Maldives, chasing zebras in Tanzania or skiing in Courchevel, this travel accessory adds an instant glam quotient to almost every type of holiday. Recent sunglass trends have been a major throwback to retro shapes inspired from Hollywood films like Tom Cruise’s aviators from Top Gun, Steve McQueen’s Persols from The Thomas Crown Affair or the wayfarers sported by the lead actors in The Blues Brothers. You’ll find many variations at high street brands like H&M and Diesel but if you can stretch the budget, pick up a good quality pair from Burberry or Louis Vuitton. Better yet, buy a unisex design that you can borrow when your heart desires!

Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels

Headphones: Most guys love their music, whether their choice of genre is soft rock, hard metal or folk fusion. So, it makes sense that headphones are on the list of the most popular gifts loved by men. Make sure you know what you’re looking for when it comes to buying headphones. For style combined with comfort, Skull Candy headphones come in a fun palette of colours. For amazing sound quality and pumping bass, you can opt for Shure or Sennheiser; they may look basic but deliver on their audio capabilities. Audio-Technica headphones are also gaining a cult following among audiophiles for their excellent sound clarity. If your man listens to music while working out, get the Jabra Sports in-ear headphones which are made for the gym. Though it feels pragmatic, this gift will be treasured by all music lovers.

So, take a pick from this list and the guy you gift will be indebted to you for life! For more great gifting ideas, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LiveInStyle and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext