The big news: Sasikala on her way to surrender at Bengaluru court, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Isro created world record by launching 104 satellites from Sriharikota, and Uttarkhand, Uttar Pradesh witnessed poor voter turnout till noon.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sasikala leaves Poes Garden to surrender in Bengaluru, after SC refuses to grant her more time: The AIADMK general secretary also appointed her nephew, Dinakaran, the deputy general secretary of the party.
- Isro sets new record, launches 104 satellites from Sriharikota: The Indian space agency’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle is carrying a payload of 103 nano satellites and an Earth observation instrument.
- Uttar Pradesh registers 24.14% voter turnout till 11 am, 11% in Uttarakhand: Voting for the Karnaprayag seat in the hilly state will be held on March 9, while there were reports of glitches at some EVMs in UP.
- RLD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin to be shifted from Siwan prison in Bihar to Delhi’s Tihar Jail: While passing the order, the Supreme Court directed authorities to ensure that he was not given any special treatment.
- BookMyShow’s parent company acquires 75% stake in ticketing and planning firm Townscript: BookMyShow CEO Ashish Hemrajani said the company would invest in scaling up Townscript’s operations.
- Centre gives CBI approval to prosecute Rajendra Kumar, former principal secretary to Arvind Kejriwal: The Home Ministry said there was ‘enough evidence of wrongdoing’ on Kumar’s part to warrant an investigation.
- Theresa May rejects petition against Donald Trump’s UK visit: The British prime minister said the invitation to the US president underscored ‘the importance of the relationship’ between the two countries.
- Centre threatens to blacklist BBC correspondent for film on anti-poaching policy in Kaziranga: The documentary, Killing for Conservation, shows that rangers are allowed to shoot people.
- Prison officers in Madhya Pradesh ordered to shoot anyone attempting jailbreak: Guards had never fired at inmates trying to escape before as there were no orders to sanction such action, said Additional Director General (Jail) GR Meena.
- It’s official – Justin Bieber will perform in Mumbai on May 10: The Canadian singer will be visiting two other Asian cities – Tel Aviv and Dubai – as part of his ‘Purpose’ World Tour 2017.