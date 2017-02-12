Tamil Nadu crisis: VK Sasikala faction meets governor, says it has the numbers to form government
The delegation led by Edappadi Palanisamy claimed they had the support of 124 MLAs.
Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on Wednesday met with VK Sasikala’s faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, where the delegation pitched state minister Edappadi K Palanisamy as their chief minister and said it has the numbers to form the government, NDTV reported. Rao is expected to meet members of the O Panneerselvam camp soon.
Reports that Rao had asked both factions to prove their majority with letters of support had surfaced, The Times of India reported. Officials said Rao was likely to order a floor test soon. Members of the Sasikala faction said they have the support of 124 MLAs and expect the governor to ask them to form the government by Thursday, The Times of India reported. However details of the actual developments remain unclear.
Earlier in the day, VK Sasikala surrendered at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru, a day after the Supreme Court convicted her in a disproportionate assets case. The registrar of the Karnataka High Court had ordered for the trial court to be shifted to Parappana Agrahara jail for her to surrender, ANI reported.
As Sasikala’s conviction has left her ineligible for the post of Tamil Nadu chief minister, the party elected state minister Edappadi K Palanisamy their legislative leader, in an emergency meeting called after the verdict was announced. Her faction of the AIADMK also threatened to go on a hunger strike if Palanisamy was not appointed to the post.
The AIADMK had removed rival camp leader and acting Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam and other members supporting him from the party on Tuesday. However, Tamil Nadu Education Minister Mafoi Pandiarajan, who had expressed his support for OPS, had said Sasikala had “no moral or legal right” to suspend anyone from the party.
Both AIADMK camps have staked their claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu. Palanisamy submitted a letter signed by MLAs who support his election as the leader of AIADMK’s legislature party to Rao, whereas party legislator V Maitreyan, who supports Panneerselvam, met Rao along with their own delegation, The Indian Express reported.