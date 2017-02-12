Tamil Nadu governor appoints Edappadi Palanisamy chief minister, invites him to form government
While Sasikala's CM-pick told Vidyasagar Rao that he has the support of 123 MLAs, he has been given 15 days to prove his majority in the Assembly.
Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on Thursday invited Edappadi K Palanisamy to form government “at the earliest”. Palanisamy met the governor at Raj Bhavan in Chennai, along with a delegation of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders, including Jayakumar, KA Sengottaiyan, SP Velumani, TT Dinakaran and KP Anbazhagan.
While the Edappadi legislator told Rao that he has the support of 123 legislators, he has been given 15 days to prove his majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Palanisamy was elected the AIADMK’s legislative party leader after VK Sasikala was convicted in a disproportionate assets case.
On Wednesday evening, Governor Rao met Sasikala’s faction as well as members from the O Panneerselvam camp of the AIADMK. He had reportedly asked both factions to prove their majority with letters of support. Sasikala’s side had also threatened to go on a hunger strike if Palanisamy was not appointed to the chief minister’s post.
The AIADMK had removed rival camp leader and acting Tamil Nadu chief minister Panneerselvam and other members supporting him from the party on Tuesday. However, Tamil Nadu Education Minister Mafoi Pandiarajan, who had expressed his support for OPS, had said Sasikala had “no moral or legal right” to suspend anyone from the party.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission is slated to decide on the validity of Sasikala’s appointment as the AIADMK general secretary, later on Thursday. Depending on the poll panel’s decision, her actions as the party chief will either stand valid or be nullified.
The EC will hear a complaint filed by expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa. On February 4, she had submitted a “letter of dissent” to the polling monitor challenging Sasikala’s “undemocratic nomination”. Pushpa had also alleged that the party did not adhere to rules while nominating “autocratic” Sasikala to be general secretary, after former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s death.
On December 16, Pushpa had moved the Madras High Court, urging the judiciary to restrain the AIADMK general council from selecting Sasikala for the position. She had claimed that around 75% of AIADMK workers were not happy with Sasikala’s elevation to the party’s top position. “Amma (Jayalalithaa) had thrown her away from the party for conspiracy,” she had alleged.