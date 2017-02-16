Sensex rises over 118 points led by IT stocks
After TCS’ announcement that it might buy back shares, its stocks went up 2.7% during early morning trade, the highest since September 2016.
The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex was trading higher by 118 points on Wednesday afternoon with the National Stock Exchange Nifty rising 41.40 points, or 0.47%, to 8765.65. Information technology stocks led the early morning trade on Thursday with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd being the top gainer.
TCS shares went up 2.7% at 9.25 am after it said that it would buy back shares to boost investors’ confidence. This is the highest company shares have been since September 7, 2016. It rose 1.50% at 12.45 pm, when Infosys Ltd shares were up 2.87%, while Mindtree Ltd was trading 1.01% higher, Tech Mahindra up 1.57%, Wipro Ltd 0.91% and HCL Technologies Ltd rose 1.11%.
The Cabinet’s approval of the proposed merger of the State Bank of India and five subsidiaries led to a positive performance of SBI stocks. SBI shares were up 0.52% at 12.45 pm, State Bank of Mysore went up 3.83%, State Bank of Bikaner 3.29%, State Bank of Jaipur up 3.31% and that of State Bank of Travancore rose 3.53%.
The Indian rupee was at 66.95 a dollar when markets opened on Thursday. It was at 66.94 at 12.48 pm. The home currency had closed at 66.92 the previous day.
Morning trade saw Asian currencies reflect a mixed trend. While Japanese yen went up 0.27%, China’s renminbi up 0.19%, South Korean won 0.16% and Thai baht 0.09%, while the Malaysian ringgit fell 0.18%, Taiwan dollar 0.16%, Indonesian rupiah 0.11%, Singapore dollar 0.04%.