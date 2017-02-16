A look at the headlines right now:

Tamil Nadu governor appoints Edappadi Palanisamy chief minister, invites him to form government: While Sasikala’s CM-pick told Vidyasagar Rao that he has the support of 123 MLAs, he has been given 15 days to prove his majority in the Assembly. Local people are helping militants escape in Kashmir, says Army chief: General Bipin Rawat also threatened to take stern action against ‘anti-nationals’ who wave flags of Pakistan and the Islamic State group.

Lok Sabha Bill seeks to limit the number of guests, amount of food served at weddings: Families that spend more than Rs 5 lakh on the ceremony must contribute 10% of the amount to a welfare fund, the proposed legislation says. 75% of MLAs, MPs declared annual incomes less than Rs 10 lakh, finds IndiaSpend: In an analysis of 4,848 affidavits, the website said as many as 24% of legislators nationwide had claimed exemption from income tax or said they had no income. There’s an eighth continent called Zealandia in the Pacific: New Zealand and New Caledonia are both part of this 3 million-square-mile region, 94% of which is under water. Canada frees lone Sikh immigrant convicted for 1985 Air India bombings: Although the parole board has allowed Inderjit Singh Reyat to return to a normal life, it has barred him from undertaking any political activity.

TCS considering share buyback, will discuss matter at February 20 meeting: Till December, the company had Rs 43,100 crore in cash and investments, representing nearly 9% of its market capitalisation. BJP asks Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to disclose details of his wealth ahead of BMC polls: While the 15 zilla parishads will go to polls on February 16, the municipal elections will be held on February 20 and 21. Pervez Musharraf accuses Pakistani government of bowing to India, demands Hafiz Saeed’s release: The former president said the country did not have a clear perspective on terrorism, which had negatively affected Saeed and his Jamaat-ud-Dawa. Yahoo warns users of account breaches through cookie forging attacks: This is the latest development in the company’s response to a security failure reported last year, in which over a billion accounts were compromised.