- Tamil Nadu governor appoints Edappadi Palanisamy chief minister, invites him to form government: While Sasikala’s CM-pick told Vidyasagar Rao that he has the support of 123 MLAs, he has been given 15 days to prove his majority in the Assembly.
- Local people are helping militants escape in Kashmir, says Army chief: General Bipin Rawat also threatened to take stern action against ‘anti-nationals’ who wave flags of Pakistan and the Islamic State group.
- Lok Sabha Bill seeks to limit the number of guests, amount of food served at weddings: Families that spend more than Rs 5 lakh on the ceremony must contribute 10% of the amount to a welfare fund, the proposed legislation says.
- 75% of MLAs, MPs declared annual incomes less than Rs 10 lakh, finds IndiaSpend: In an analysis of 4,848 affidavits, the website said as many as 24% of legislators nationwide had claimed exemption from income tax or said they had no income.
- There’s an eighth continent called Zealandia in the Pacific: New Zealand and New Caledonia are both part of this 3 million-square-mile region, 94% of which is under water.
- Canada frees lone Sikh immigrant convicted for 1985 Air India bombings: Although the parole board has allowed Inderjit Singh Reyat to return to a normal life, it has barred him from undertaking any political activity.
- TCS considering share buyback, will discuss matter at February 20 meeting: Till December, the company had Rs 43,100 crore in cash and investments, representing nearly 9% of its market capitalisation.
- BJP asks Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to disclose details of his wealth ahead of BMC polls: While the 15 zilla parishads will go to polls on February 16, the municipal elections will be held on February 20 and 21.
- Pervez Musharraf accuses Pakistani government of bowing to India, demands Hafiz Saeed’s release: The former president said the country did not have a clear perspective on terrorism, which had negatively affected Saeed and his Jamaat-ud-Dawa.
- Yahoo warns users of account breaches through cookie forging attacks: This is the latest development in the company’s response to a security failure reported last year, in which over a billion accounts were compromised.