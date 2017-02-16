Tata Motors and Microsoft India on Thursday announced that they were collaborating to provide their clients with a personalised driving experience with the country’s “first connected car”. In a joint statement, the firms said they will unveil a vehicle with an “enhanced driving experience” at the Geneva International Motor show on March 7.

“Using the internet of things, artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, we will provide vehicle owners in India and across the world a safe, productive and fun driving experience,” said Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari.

Tata Motors CEO Guenter Butschek told reporters that the collaboration would help increase revenues as the potential customers were looking for value-added services.

Microsoft’s technology will help Tata Motors add connectivity features to “mainstream, mass-market vehicles at affordable prices”. Their plans include using Microsoft Azure cloud computing technologies to facilitate “advanced navigation, predictive maintenance and vehicle-centric services”, among providing other features.