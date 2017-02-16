A seven-year-old girl in Hereford, England, has received what could possibly be the most encouraging rejection letter Google has ever sent. Chloe Bridgewater wrote a letter to Google asking for a job there and got a response from Google’s Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai himself.

Chloe’s father, Andy Bridgewater, who works as a sales manager for refrigerator parts, showed her pictures of a Google campus in Silicon Valley that has slides, beanbags and go-karts, he told Mashable. Impressed by the facilities, the seven-year-old sent out a “job application” addressed to the “Google Boss”.

In her letter, she said that apart from having a job at Google when she is “bigger”, she wants to work in a chocolate factory and swim in the Olympics. Among her qualifications, Chloe listed being very good at spellings, reading and doing her sums. She also mentioned her interest in robots, technology and computers. She added that while she did not know what a job application was, her dad had told her that “a letter will do for now”.

Soon after she posted her letter, Pichai wrote back telling her he is looking forward to receiving her job application when she has finished her studies. He encouraged her to work hard so that she can follow her dreams and “accomplish everything” she sets her mind to, whether that is working at Google, or swimming in the Olympics.

Andy Bridgewater posted the letter on his social media accounts and it immediately went viral. On his LinkedIn page, he wrote Chloe was now “even more eager to do well at school and work for Google”.

my 7 yr old daughter wrote to the boss of Google asking for a job, she's so made up he replied! Thanks @sundarpichai pic.twitter.com/EMuANNHiVc — Andy Bridgewater (@B21DGY) February 13, 2017