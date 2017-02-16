Edappadi Palanisamy was sworn in as Tamil Nadu’s chief minister on Thursday even as the crisis in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham continued. Governor C Vidyasagar Rao administered the oath of office in Chennai. Another 31 AIADMK ministers were inducted into the government.

Earlier in the day, Rao had invited Palanisamy to form the government “at the earliest”. Palanisamy met the governor at Raj Bhavan in Chennai, along with a delegation of AIADMK, leaders including Jayakumar, KA Sengottaiyan, SP Velumani, TT Dinakaran and KP Anbazhagan.

The four-time MLA from Edappadi, Salem district, had told Rao that he had the support of 123 legislators. Palanisamy was elected the AIADMK’s legislative party leader after General Secretary VK Sasikala was convicted in a disproportionate assets case.

On Wednesday evening, Governor Rao had met Sasikala’s faction as well as members from the O Panneerselvam camp of the AIADMK. Panneerselvam, who had been acting chief minister since after resigning to make way for J Jayalalithaa’s aide Sasikala, had revolted against her earlier last week.