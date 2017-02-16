Television actor Anuj Saxena surrendered before a Delhi court on Thursday in connection with a graft case, which also involved former senior bureaucrat Bal Kishan Bansal who had committed suicide last year, PTI reported. On February 13, the Delhi High Court had refused to grant relief to the actor and had ordered him to surrender before February 17. The high court told his lawyer that Saxena appeared to be the “ultimate beneficiary” in the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had alleged that the actor had approached Bansal to stop an investigation against his company into allegations that they had cheated 24,000 investors of Rs 176 crore. Saxena had reportedly offered Rs 9 lakh bribe to Bansal, the director general of corporate affairs.

Bansal was arrested by the CBI on July 16 last year while taking the bribe. Days after his arrest, Bansal’s wife and daughter had committed suicide. He was granted bail in August by a special court. In September 2016, Bansal and his son Yogesh had committed suicide at their Delhi residence.

In his suicide note, he had alleged that a Deputy Inspector-General of the CBI along with two women officers and a constable had tortured his wife and daughter in July. Yogesh had accused another CBI officer of “mentally and physically” torturing him, and said that had led to his suicide.