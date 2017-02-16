A look at the headlines right now:

Governor C Vidyasagar Rao appoints Edappadi Palanisamy Tamil Nadu chief minister: Another 31 AIADMK ministers were inducted into the government. Several killed in blast near Sufi shrine in Sehwan in Pakistan: A sufi ritual was being performed when the explosion took place. Bihar’s government officials have been banned from drinking even if they are outside the state: The new rule is effective immediately. Nagaland’s ruling party MLAs bow to pressure from protesting tribal groups, want CM removed: As many as 42 legislators of the 60-member Assembly have reportedly signed a memorandum recommending Shurhozelie Liezietsu’s name for the top post. India ranks lower than Pakistan on Economic Freedom Index, says report: American think tank The Heritage Foundation classified India as a ‘mostly unfree’ economy. India launches SIM card-on-arrival service for tourists: Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport will be the first one to offer it. 9-year-old girl forces Dabur to remove juice box message that assumes all children are boys: The company said the term ‘him’ was used to refer to young people in a general sense. Mastermind Tariq Ahmed Dar sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2005 Delhi serial blasts: The Patiala House Court acquitted the two other accused in the case – Mohammed Hussain Fazili and Mohammed Rafiq Shah – of all charges. At least 24 civilians killed as Turkish troops bomb Syria’s Al Bab, says UK-based monitor: They, however, claimed that only Islamic State fighters were targeted and 43 militants died in the operation. A 7-year-old girl wrote to Google asking for a job and received a reply from Sundar Pichai himself: Chloe Bridgewater was inspired after seeing pictures of the tech giant’s office in Silicon Valley, which had slides, beanbags and go-karts.