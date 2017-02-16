Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Thursday alleged that India was trying to sabotage the $46-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, PTI reported. “India’s interference in Pakistan is not concealed,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said.

He said that alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in Balochistan last year, had admitted to have attempted to affect the work on the corridor. Zakaria further accused India of being involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan. He said Pakistan was the biggest victim of terrorism, reported Pakistan Today.

Zakaria claimed that violence against Kashmiris in India were continuing and that the issue had been taken up with the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres. He also accused India of violating the ceasefire on the Line of Control and Working Boundary. “Indian defence buildup is not in the interest of the region,” Zakaria said.

The 3,000-km-long corridor is aimed at connecting China and Pakistan through a network of railway tracks, roads, pipelines and optical cable fibres. In the past, India has expressed concerns about the project as it will pass through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.