A floor test will be held in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday morning, for Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy to prove his majority. Palanisamy was sworn in on Thursday, more than 10 days after O Panneerselvam resigned. Ahead of the floor test, the chief minister is likely to visit All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary VK Sasikala, who is in a Bengaluru jail, The Times of India reported.



Sasikala was set to be chief minister, but was convicted in an illegal assets case earlier this week. She will spend around four years in prison.

Panneerselvam, who had been expelled from the ruling party, is taking up his case with the Election Commission, after some legislators had alleged they were forced to support Sasikala. However, her chosen chief minister Palanisamy appears to have the numbers to win a floor test.

The crisis in the state had begun after Sasikala was announced the next chief minister and Panneerselvam had resigned after a meeting of AIADMK legislators. Panneerselvam had then revolted against Sasikala, who was an aide of deceased Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s.