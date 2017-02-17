The big news: More than 70 dead in suicide blast in Pakistan shrine, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Donald Trump will sign new order on immigration ban soon, and a floor test for Palanisamy to prove majority will be held on Saturday.
- More than 70 people dead in blast at Sindh’s Lal Shahbaz shrine: At least 300 were injured in the explosion that occurred at a place where a Sufi ritual was being held after evening prayers.
- Donald Trump to replace suspended immigration ban with new executive order: The US administration wants the appeals court to pause the legal fight in the matter, after it refused to reinstate the restriction last week.
- Floor test in TN Assembly on Saturday for Chief Minister Palanisamy to prove majority: On Thursday, he was sworn in as the state’s third chief minister in the past 3 months.
- Jodhpur: University professor suspended for inviting JNU’s Nivedita Menon to a conference: Rajshri Ranawat had an inquiry instituted against her the day after the event was held.
- The Indian government is trying to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, says Islamabad: Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said his country was the biggest victim of terrorism.
- Google, Yahoo, Bing must set up in-house tool to filter content on pre-natal sex determination, rules SC: The Supreme Court reiterated its order directing the search engines to identify and remove ads and information that violate the PCPNDT Act.
- Nagaland’s ruling party MLAs bow to pressure from protesting tribal groups, want CM removed: As many as 42 legislators of the 60-member Assembly have reportedly signed a memorandum recommending Shurhozelie Liezietsu’s name for the top post.
- A 7-year-old girl wrote to Google asking for a job and received a reply from Sundar Pichai himself: Chloe Bridgewater was inspired after seeing pictures of the tech giant’s office in Silicon Valley, which had slides, beanbags and go-karts.
- Mastermind Tariq Ahmed Dar sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2005 Delhi serial blasts: The Patiala House Court acquitted the two other accused in the case – Mohammed Hussain Fazili and Mohammed Rafiq Shah – of all charges.
- MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup is India’s new High Commissioner to Canada: The diplomat is expected to assume office soon, a statement said.