More than 70 people dead in blast at Sindh’s Lal Shahbaz shrine: At least 300 were injured in the explosion that occurred at a place where a Sufi ritual was being held after evening prayers. Donald Trump to replace suspended immigration ban with new executive order: The US administration wants the appeals court to pause the legal fight in the matter, after it refused to reinstate the restriction last week. Floor test in TN Assembly on Saturday for Chief Minister Palanisamy to prove majority: On Thursday, he was sworn in as the state’s third chief minister in the past 3 months. Jodhpur: University professor suspended for inviting JNU’s Nivedita Menon to a conference: Rajshri Ranawat had an inquiry instituted against her the day after the event was held. The Indian government is trying to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, says Islamabad: Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said his country was the biggest victim of terrorism. Google, Yahoo, Bing must set up in-house tool to filter content on pre-natal sex determination, rules SC: The Supreme Court reiterated its order directing the search engines to identify and remove ads and information that violate the PCPNDT Act. Nagaland’s ruling party MLAs bow to pressure from protesting tribal groups, want CM removed: As many as 42 legislators of the 60-member Assembly have reportedly signed a memorandum recommending Shurhozelie Liezietsu’s name for the top post. A 7-year-old girl wrote to Google asking for a job and received a reply from Sundar Pichai himself: Chloe Bridgewater was inspired after seeing pictures of the tech giant’s office in Silicon Valley, which had slides, beanbags and go-karts. Mastermind Tariq Ahmed Dar sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2005 Delhi serial blasts: The Patiala House Court acquitted the two other accused in the case – Mohammed Hussain Fazili and Mohammed Rafiq Shah – of all charges. MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup is India’s new High Commissioner to Canada: The diplomat is expected to assume office soon, a statement said.