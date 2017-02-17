Innovation in India is being curbed because of regulatory hurdles, turning the Centre’s ‘Make in India’ programme into ‘Mad in India’, Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj (pictured above-centre) said on Thursday. At a gathering of information technology industry executives, Bajaj criticised the fact that innovation in the country “depends on government approval or the judicial process”, PTI reported.

Bajaj also asked why India was the only country which had not given his company permission to sell its quadricycle, despite it being sold in global markets and the vehicle being more fuel-efficient and safer than other categories. “For some reason it [the Indian government] thinks if four-wheeler is worse, let people continue on three-wheeler,” he said.

“We are the world’s largest three-wheeler maker and we export more than we sell in this market,” he said. However, Bajaj did not elaborate on any further criticism with the scheme.

While the Centre has heavily promoted ‘Make in India’, the programme has been criticised for its lack of focus on innovation by only attempting to manufacture goods for external markets. Between 2007 and 2012, the country’s manufacturing grew by just 7.7%, far below the targeted growth rate of 10%-11%. In the next 15 years, an estimated 250 million people will join the labour force.