Indian badminton star PV Sindhu became the second Indian woman to break into the top 5 in the world rankings. The Olympic silver medallist, who had made it to the top 10 in 2013, achieved her career-best of No. 5 in the rankings released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Thursday.

With 69,399 points, she overtook Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi (68,149) to come fifth. Former world No.1 Saina Nehwal is only other Indian woman to achieve such a feat, though she remained static at No. 9 this year. Sindhu, who started 2016 at No. 12, finished at No. 6 by the end of December, owing to her great performance in Rio and for clinching the China Open Super Series Premier in November.

Sindhu was delighted and said the No.1 rank remains her goal. “When I started playing in 2016 I never thought I would break into top 5 within a year. This is quite unexpected,” she said. Her next target is to be World No. 3. “I want to do well and win tournaments. I want to be No. 3 by the end of the year. But to achieve that I need to work really hard. Hopefully, I will give my best,” said Sindhu.