Former AIADMK presidium chief removes chief minister Palaniswami, Sasikala and her nephew Dinakaran from party: Mylapore MLA R Nataraj said he will vote against Edappadi Palaniswami in the Tamil Nadu Assembly floor test. Benefits of demonetisation will take time to reflect in Indian economy, says RBI chief Urjit Patel: The impact of the currency ban will be ‘a sharp V’, but the country is in a ‘good place’ in terms of financial stability, he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18. Donald Trump to replace suspended immigration ban with new executive order: The US administration wants the appeals court to pause the legal fight in the matter, after it refused to reinstate the restriction last week. Bengaluru’s Bellandur lake catches fire again because of illegal debris dumping: A fire official said the lake was either deliberately set on fire or a nearby blaze had sparked the waste chemicals inside the water.

Five new Supreme Court judges take oath, total strength at 28: The new judges were previously the chief justices of the Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madras and Rajasthan high courts.

More than 70 people dead in blast at Sindh’s Lal Shahbaz shrine in Pakistan: At least 300 were injured in the explosion that occurred at a place where a Sufi ritual was being held after evening prayers. Badminton player PV Sindhu breaks into the top 5 in world rankings: Last year’s Olympic silver medallist had also clinched the China Open Super Series in November. Dead rats in midday meal send nine Delhi government school students to hospital: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the supplier will be booked and blacklisted.

Work-from-home culture has its perks, but leads to higher stress levels, says UN report: Teleworking involves no travel time and leads to a better work-life balance, but it also blurs the line between a job and personal life, the study found. Debate over triple talaq, other Muslim personal laws may be referred to a Constitution bench: The Centre submitted questions to the Supreme Court, seeking to determine whether the divorce law, nikah halala and polygamy violated fundamental rights.