The big news: Top AIADMK leader removes Sasikala, chief minister from party, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Urjit Patel said the economy will recover from the effects of demonetisation, and Donald Trump will sign a new immigration ban order.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Former AIADMK presidium chief removes chief minister Palaniswami, Sasikala and her nephew Dinakaran from party: Mylapore MLA R Nataraj said he will vote against Edappadi Palaniswami in the Tamil Nadu Assembly floor test.
- Benefits of demonetisation will take time to reflect in Indian economy, says RBI chief Urjit Patel: The impact of the currency ban will be ‘a sharp V’, but the country is in a ‘good place’ in terms of financial stability, he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.
- Donald Trump to replace suspended immigration ban with new executive order: The US administration wants the appeals court to pause the legal fight in the matter, after it refused to reinstate the restriction last week.
- Bengaluru’s Bellandur lake catches fire again because of illegal debris dumping: A fire official said the lake was either deliberately set on fire or a nearby blaze had sparked the waste chemicals inside the water.
- Five new Supreme Court judges take oath, total strength at 28: The new judges were previously the chief justices of the Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madras and Rajasthan high courts.
- More than 70 people dead in blast at Sindh’s Lal Shahbaz shrine in Pakistan: At least 300 were injured in the explosion that occurred at a place where a Sufi ritual was being held after evening prayers.
- Badminton player PV Sindhu breaks into the top 5 in world rankings: Last year’s Olympic silver medallist had also clinched the China Open Super Series in November.
- Dead rats in midday meal send nine Delhi government school students to hospital: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the supplier will be booked and blacklisted.
- Work-from-home culture has its perks, but leads to higher stress levels, says UN report: Teleworking involves no travel time and leads to a better work-life balance, but it also blurs the line between a job and personal life, the study found.
- Debate over triple talaq, other Muslim personal laws may be referred to a Constitution bench: The Centre submitted questions to the Supreme Court, seeking to determine whether the divorce law, nikah halala and polygamy violated fundamental rights.