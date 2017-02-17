Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised voters a rosy picture like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, but what they got was a villain like Gabbar Singh. He made the statement at an election rally in Fatehpur.

“Prime Minister Modi promised us Achhe Din. We were shown Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge the movie. Two-and-a-half years later, we saw Gabbar Singh come out,” Gandhi said.

Later in the day, the Congress leader addressed a gathering in Rae Bareli with his sister Priyanka Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi accused Modi of taking away the proposed food park from the people of Rae Bareli and slammed the prime minister’s demonetisation drive for hurting small businesses and farmers.

The Congress vice president said Modi has failed to fulfil his promises to clean the Ganga and building a Bhojpuri film city. He accused the prime minister of hesitating to waive off farmer loans.

Priyanka Gandhi then took a jibe at the prime minister promising development in Uttar Pradesh as the state’s adopted child, asking if the state’s progress depended on adopting someone. “Every young person in Uttar Pradesh can become a leader and develop the state,” she said.

In January, the party had said Priyanka Gandhi played a crucial role in sealing the pre-poll alliance with Samajwadi Party in the state. The two parties had said the Congress would stand from 105 seats and the SP from 298 seats.

2014 mein Modiji ne kaha acche din aayenge, Dilwale Dulhania waali picture dikhai, 2.5 saal baad pta laga Gabbar Singh aa gya: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/9vE45jtqOJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 17, 2017