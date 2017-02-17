A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

You cannot blame bad execution if an idea itself was wrong, Rajiv Bajaj says on demonetisation: The managing director of Bajaj Auto also said that ‘Make in India’ was likely to become ‘Mad in India’ because of regulatory hurdles. Sensex closes 167 points higher, Nifty by 44 as markets end week on positive note: The gains were led by private banks and pharmaceutical companies. Benefits of demonetisation will take time to reflect in Indian economy, says RBI chief Urjit Patel: The impact of the currency ban will be ‘a sharp V’, but the country is in a ‘good place’ in terms of financial stability, he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18. Samsung group chief Jay Y Lee arrested for embezzlement, bribery: He was accused of paying bribes worth millions to impeached president Park Geun-hye’s aide. NSE shuffles Nifty 50, replaces Idea and BHEL with Indian Oil Corporation, Indiabulls Housing: The changes, announced by NSE group company IISL, are part of the index’s semi-annual re-balancing. Finance Ministry says over Rs one lakh crore worth new Rs 500 notes have been printed: At least 22 million pieces of Rs 500 is being printed everyday, Security Printing Minting Corporation of India Limited Chairman and Managing Director Praveen Garg said. Deadline for submitting Aadhaar extended till March 31: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation had earlier set February 28 as its last date.