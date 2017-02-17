Wikileaks on Thursday released a seven-page document that indicates the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency had asked its agents to collect information on the 2012 French presidential election. The CIA has declined to comment on the disclosure, AP reported.

The details of the document show American interest in French political rivalries, future policies, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy’s handling of the election, party funding and other factors.

The relevance of the document is unclear as it may simply be regular intelligence gathering, news agency reported. With a new presidential election barely two months away, French media did not give the document’s release prominent coverage.

The final rounds of the 2017 French elections will be held on May 7.