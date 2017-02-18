Live: Protests delay floor test in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Chaos prevailed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly during the floor test held for Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to prove his majority. Palaniswami faces opposition from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam as well as O Panneerselvam’s faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. The Congress and Indian Union Muslim League’s MLA also said they will also vote against him. He needs at least 116 votes to win the floor test.

The floor test has been delayed because of commotion by the MLAs. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Working President MK Stalin demanded that the floor test be postponed after Speaker P Dhanapal rejected the plea for secret ballot, and Panneerselvam has asked the legislators consult the public before the vote.

Here is how the session is unfolding:

12:01: MLAs held in captivity. Not a fair vote, says Stalin.

11.44 am: Floor test yet to begin.

11.38 am: Panneerselvam says floor test cannot be held without speaking to the people of Tamil Nadu first.

11.35 am: According to reports, Dhanapal rejects Stalin’s request to defer the vote to another day.

11.30 am: Trust vote has not yet begun, amid more demands for a secret ballot. Stalin also said there was no hurry to hold a vote since Palaniswami has been given 15 days (from Thursday, February 16) to prove his majority.

11.25 am: Dhanapal rejects demand for secret ballot, says MLAs will be given adequate security.

11.18 am: OPS’ faction also asks for secret ballot.

11.15 am: The DMK, Congress and IUML ask that a secret ballot be held.

11.08 am: Chief Minister Palaniswami moves confidence motion in the Assembly.

11.02 am: Chaos as several MLAs speak for and against Palaniswami, and shout slogans.

11 am: Assembly session convened.

All India Congress Committee President Rahul Gandhi had directed the eight Congress MLAs to vote against Palaniswami’s AIADMK government. On Friday, state Congress President S Thirunavukkarasar told reporters he was awaiting directions from the party headquarters and that their eight MLAs will attend the trust vote. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam said its 89 MLAs and the Indian Union Muslim League’s lone MLA said they would vote against Palaniswami during the floor test.

Palaniswami was sworn in as Tamil Nadu chief minister on Thursday along with 31 state Cabinet ministers, more than 10 days after ousted leader O Panneerselvam had resigned from the post and later requested Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to allow him to withdraw his resignation.

The four-time MLA from Edappadi, Salem district, had told Rao that he had the support of 123 legislators. Palanisamy was elected the AIADMK’s legislative party leader after General Secretary VK Sasikala was convicted in a disproportionate assets case.

The crisis in the state had begun after Sasikala was announced the next chief minister and Panneerselvam had resigned after a meeting of AIADMK legislators. Panneerselvam had then revolted against Sasikala, who was an aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam appointed Semmalai as its new chief on Saturday.