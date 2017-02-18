Arunachal Pradesh: Kalikho Pul's widow demands CBI probe into his death
Dangwimsai Pul alleged that her family was getting threats from the state government and sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The widow of former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pul, who committed suicide in August last year, on Friday demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into his death. Dangwimsai Pul released her husband’s 60-page suicide note in which he reportedly named several political leaders as well as Supreme Court judges involved in scams. “It is essential that an FIR be registered on the basis of the allegations contained in it [suicide note] and the case be investigated by the CBI since the primary allegations are of corruption of judges at the highest level,” she said in a letter to the Chief Justice of India.
Dangwimsai Pul alleged that her family was getting threats from the Arunachal Pradesh government, reported The Hindu. She also accused the present state government of apathy and sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “[The] Itanagar Police isn’t probing the matter with seriousness and the state government does not care. I request the honourable PM to intervene,” she told India Today.
Dangwimsai Pul added that unless those who are named in the suicide note step down, a fair investigation into his death cannot be conducted. “I want all the names included in the suicide note to step down or else we cannot expect a fair probe while they are in power,” she said.
In the note, titled ‘Mere Vichaar’, the former chief minister had claimed that relatives of two Supreme Court judges had sought bribe worth Rs 86 crore from him for ensuring that President’s Rule in the state would not be declared illegal, reported The Telegraph. However, on July 13 last year, the Supreme Court had quashed the President’s Rule that was imposed in January. The apex court had restored the Congress government in Arunachal Pradesh, reinstating Nabam Tuki’s leadership.
Meanwhile, a panel of jurists also made a similar demand. They said that a special investigation team be set up by judges to probe the matter. “It would not be appropriate for such a sensitive matter to be investigated by an investigative agency under the control of the government. We, therefore, feel that this needs to be investigated by an SIT set up by a committee/bench of five senior-most judges who are not mentioned in the suicide note,” read the statement from the Committee for Judicial Accountability and Reforms.
Pul was found hanging in his room on August 9, less than a month after the court’s ruling. Pema Khandu was then chosen by the Congress as the new chief minister, with the party saying that Tuki did not have enough support from party legislators.