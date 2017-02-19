Undertrial ex-Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Mohammad Shahabuddin reached Delhi on Sunday morning and will be lodged at Tihar jail, according to the Supreme Court’s orders. As the apex court bench had directed the authorities to not give him any special treatment during his transfer, he was taken on board a sleeper coach on the Sampoorna Kranti Express from Patna.

On February 15, the Supreme Court had ordered for Shahabuddin to be shifted from Bihar’s Siwan jail to Tihar Central jail. The bench of justices Dipak Misra and Amitava Roy had ruled that his trial should be conducted through video conferencing.

Shahabuddin was brought to Patna’s Beur jail on Saturday morning where he was kept until he left for Delhi, DNA reported. He was taken to Rajendra Nagar terminal to board the train. His supporters had gathered at the station and some of them reportedly boarded the train without tickets despite the security arrangements.

Passengers of the S2 coach said they were not allowed to board. Some of them were redirected to other coaches, while others were claimed they were left stranded. However, the authorities have not responded to these allegations

Shahabuddin is currently accused in 45 cases, including in the murder of journalist Rajdev Ranjan. After nearly 11 years in jail, the former MP from Siwan was released on bail on September 10. He had been in prison since November 2005 in connection with the murder of two brothers from his village.

Shahabuddin was also an accused in the murder case of Rajiv Roshan, their brother and a prime eyewitness in the brothers’ killing. The Patna High Court had granted Shahabuddin bail in Roshan’s murder case, saying the trial could not begin as the accused was in jail. However, the Supreme Court had cancelled Shahabuddin’s bail and directed him to surrender, on September 30.