Former Chief Justice of India Altamas Kabir, 68, died on Sunday morning in Kolkata after a prolonged illness. Justice Kabir was the 39th head of the country’s Supreme Court.

Justice Kabir had enrolled as an advocate in 1973 at the Kolkata Bar Association and later practised at the Calcutta High Court. In 2005, he was elevated as a Supreme Court judge. He was appointed chief justice of India in September 2012, and served till July 2013. Justice Kabir’s father Jehangir Kabir was a Congress leader and had served as a minister in the Bidhan Chandra Roy and Prafulla Chandra Sen

Justice Kabir had delivered the judgment in the Sandhya Wankhade case, where the bench ruled that female relatives of the husband can also be booked under the Domestic Violence Act. Justice Kabir was also a part of the bench hearing the case of two Italian Marines who had allegedly shot dead two Kerala fishermen.