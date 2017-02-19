A look at the headlines right now:

38.96% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in third phase of UP elections: Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav is contesting from Kannauj. Jats threaten to intensify protests on ‘Balidan Diwas’, security heightened in Haryana: As many as 37 companies of the paramilitary forces have been deployed to handle the agitators. Arvind Kejriwal says he is donating Rs 50,000 to Irom Sharmila’s party ahead of Manipur polls: The People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance has crowdsourced Rs 4.5 lakh so far. US President Donald Trump attacks ‘fake news’ media at a 2020 campaign rally in Florida: He talked about the promises he had kept – building a wall along the US-Mexico border and deporting ‘bad people’. Indian Navy inducts INSV Tarini and an all-women crew to sail her: Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi will be the captain of the vessel. Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin taken from Patna to Delhi in a sleeper class coach: His supporters gathered at the station and some of them boarded the train without tickets, police said. Former Chief Justice of India Altamas Kabir dies at 68 in Kolkata: He was part of the Supreme Court bench that had ruled that a husband’s female relatives can be booked for domestic violence. SP leader Amanmani Tripathi killed his wife in 2015, then faked a car crash to evade suspicion, says CBI: He also physically tortured her while they were married, the agency said in its chargesheet. Palaniswami wins trust vote 122-11 to become Tamil Nadu chief minister: DMK Working President MK Stalin submitted a letter to the governor against how the vote was conducted. Pakistan lists Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed and aide under Anti-Terrorism Act: Their inclusion on the fourth schedule restricts their movement within the country, a report said.