The big news: Lucknow among cities in play as UP votes during phase 3, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Jats threatened to intensify protests in Haryana on Balidan Diwas, and Kejriwal said he will donate Rs 50,000 to Irom Sharmila's party.
A look at the headlines right now:
- 38.96% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in third phase of UP elections: Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav is contesting from Kannauj.
- Jats threaten to intensify protests on ‘Balidan Diwas’, security heightened in Haryana: As many as 37 companies of the paramilitary forces have been deployed to handle the agitators.
- Arvind Kejriwal says he is donating Rs 50,000 to Irom Sharmila’s party ahead of Manipur polls: The People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance has crowdsourced Rs 4.5 lakh so far.
- US President Donald Trump attacks ‘fake news’ media at a 2020 campaign rally in Florida: He talked about the promises he had kept – building a wall along the US-Mexico border and deporting ‘bad people’.
- Indian Navy inducts INSV Tarini and an all-women crew to sail her: Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi will be the captain of the vessel.
- Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin taken from Patna to Delhi in a sleeper class coach: His supporters gathered at the station and some of them boarded the train without tickets, police said.
- Former Chief Justice of India Altamas Kabir dies at 68 in Kolkata: He was part of the Supreme Court bench that had ruled that a husband’s female relatives can be booked for domestic violence.
- SP leader Amanmani Tripathi killed his wife in 2015, then faked a car crash to evade suspicion, says CBI: He also physically tortured her while they were married, the agency said in its chargesheet.
- Palaniswami wins trust vote 122-11 to become Tamil Nadu chief minister: DMK Working President MK Stalin submitted a letter to the governor against how the vote was conducted.
- Pakistan lists Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed and aide under Anti-Terrorism Act: Their inclusion on the fourth schedule restricts their movement within the country, a report said.