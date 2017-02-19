Astronauts aboard the International Space Station have harvested a batch of Chinese cabbage, the fifth crop overall to be produced on the orbital structure, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration said on Friday. In a statement, Nasa said the crops were harvested by Peggy Whitson, who used the “Veggie” growing facility aboard the station.

‘Veggie” Project Manager Nicole Dufour said the crops were harvested despite some of the crop being planted too high, preventing it from getting wet enough in the beginning. “She [Whitson] wouldn’t give up and she was able to get the seed in pillow D to germinate.” While the crew aboard the ISS will eat some of the crop, a portion of it will be returned to Earth for scientific studies. The cabbage variety itself was chosen after extensive testing, Nasa said, adding that teams evaluated several leafy vegetables on several criteria including their nutritional value.

Later this year, a second system will be sent to the station to allow astronauts to conduct side-by-side experiments to compare different plants and samples. Nasa will also send its largest plat growth chamber, the Advanced Plant Habitat, to the station to study the process of food production for the purpose of deep-space mission. Currently, the space agency plans to send humans to Mars sometime during the 2030s.