Two more people were arrested on Saturday night in connection with the abduction and molestation of a Malayalam actor on Friday night. The main accused in the case, the actor’s former driver, was taken into custody after the incident. The police are looking for six other people in connection with the case, reported PTI.

The incident took place when the actor was on her way from Thrissur to Kochi on Friday night. A gang of men waylaid her car at Athani in Angamaly, they forced their way into the car, took over control and drove around for at least two hours. She told the police that her abductors sexually assaulted her and took photos of her with the intention of using them to blackmail her later. They stopped the car at Palarivattom and fled the scene.

The woman’s statement has been recorded before a magistrate. On Saturday, state police chief Loknath Behra had said that the force had identified the men who carried out the “kidnapping”. The actor’s former driver reportedly planned the whole incident and followed her car on Friday night. He has been accused of a similar attempt in the past. Producer Suresh Kumar’s wife and former actor Maneka has alleged that she was once followed by the same man several years ago, reported Hindustan Times. “I did raise a complaint, but nothing happened,” Kumar told the newspaper.