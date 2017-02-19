A television journalist was seriously injured in an attack allegedly carried out by a gang of drug peddlers in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday morning, reported PTI. He was reportedly attacked because the assailants believed that he had complained to the police against them. His son was attacked a year ago by the same group which sells cannabis in the locality.

R Chandran, 50, works for Polimer TV. The incident took place in Thabal Thandi Nagar, where he lives with his wife and two sons. He was on his way to buy milk from a local grocery store when he was attacked. He has sustained injuries to the shoulder, leg and stomach. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The news agency reported that his condition is serious.

The police have detained a member of the gang for interrogation. A case has also been registered against unidentified men. Investigators are looking for those members of the gang who were involved in Sunday’s attack.