The big news: Over 61.16% voter turnout in third phase of UP polls, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rising Pune Supergiants replaced MS Dhoni with Steven Smith as captain, and the PM said in UP that there should be no discrimination.
A look at the headlines right now:
- 61.16% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in third phase of UP elections: Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav is contesting from Kannauj.
- Rising Pune Supergiants drops MS Dhoni as team captain, appoints Steve Smith: Team owner Sanjiv Goenka said the former Indian skipper was supportive of the decision.
- If a village gets electricity during Ramzan, it should get the same for Diwali, Modi says inUP: If graveyards are being constructed in villages, there should be crematoriums as well, the PM said urging politicians not to use caste and religion to win polls.
- TV journalist attacked by drug peddlers for ‘complaining to police’ in Madurai: The Polimer TV reporter is in a serious condition after suffering injuries to the shoulder, leg and stomach.
- Thousands take to the streets in Barcelona demanding the government take in more refugees: Spain had promised in 2015 that it would give refuge to more than 17,000 people in two years, however, it took in only 1,100 people during the period.
- Bio-terrorism could kill more than 30 million people in a year in future, warns Bill Gates: Nations cannot ‘ignore the link between health security and international security’, the Microsoft co-founder said at a security conference in Munich.
- US Navy begins ‘routine’ patrols in South China Sea: Washington is looking forward to ‘building upon existing strong relationships with allies, partners and friends in the Indo-Asia-Pacific’, said a statement.
- Coalition forces begin operation to take back western Mosul from Islamic State: Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi asked personnel to ‘respect human rights’ during the battle.
- Two more arrested in connection with Malayalam actor’s abduction and molestation case: The police are looking for six more people.
- Former Chief Justice of India Altamas Kabir dies at 68: He was suffering from various ailments, including renal disease, diabetes and coronary artery disease.