A look at the headlines right now:

61.16% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in third phase of UP elections: Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav is contesting from Kannauj. Rising Pune Supergiants drops MS Dhoni as team captain, appoints Steve Smith: Team owner Sanjiv Goenka said the former Indian skipper was supportive of the decision. If a village gets electricity during Ramzan, it should get the same for Diwali, Modi says inUP: If graveyards are being constructed in villages, there should be crematoriums as well, the PM said urging politicians not to use caste and religion to win polls. TV journalist attacked by drug peddlers for ‘complaining to police’ in Madurai: The Polimer TV reporter is in a serious condition after suffering injuries to the shoulder, leg and stomach. Thousands take to the streets in Barcelona demanding the government take in more refugees: Spain had promised in 2015 that it would give refuge to more than 17,000 people in two years, however, it took in only 1,100 people during the period. Bio-terrorism could kill more than 30 million people in a year in future, warns Bill Gates: Nations cannot ‘ignore the link between health security and international security’, the Microsoft co-founder said at a security conference in Munich. US Navy begins ‘routine’ patrols in South China Sea: Washington is looking forward to ‘building upon existing strong relationships with allies, partners and friends in the Indo-Asia-Pacific’, said a statement. Coalition forces begin operation to take back western Mosul from Islamic State: Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi asked personnel to ‘respect human rights’ during the battle. Two more arrested in connection with Malayalam actor’s abduction and molestation case: The police are looking for six more people. Former Chief Justice of India Altamas Kabir dies at 68: He was suffering from various ailments, including renal disease, diabetes and coronary artery disease.