Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi announced his retirement from international cricket on Sunday. The 36-year-old had quit Test cricket in 2010 and ODIs in 2015, after the World Cup. He had also resigned as Pakistan’s Twenty20 captain last year. After a Pakistan Super League match in Sharjah, he said, “I have said goodbye to international cricket… I am playing for my fans and will continue to play this league for another two years but it’s goodbye from international cricket.”

The controversial sportsman had made his debut in ODI cricket in 1996. In his second ODI, he had hit a century from 37 balls, a record that was not broken for 17 years. He was also a bowling all-rounder in the latter half of his career.

Through his career, Afridi has played 398 ODIs, taking 395 wickets, scoring 8,064 runs with a highest of 124. He has played 27 Tests, in which he has taken 48 wickets, and hit 1,176 runs, with 156 being his high score. In T20 cricket, he played 98 matches, took 97 wickets and hit 1,405 runs.