A look at the headlines right now:

Nagaland chief minister steps down after protests against reservation for women in civic polls: TR Zeliang said a ‘new consensus leader’ would be selected by his party on Monday. German Air Force planes escort Jet Airways flight to London after it goes off the radar: The crew has been grounded while the Directorate General of Civil Aviation investigates the episode. Shahid Afridi announces retirement from international cricket: The former Pakistan team captain had quit ODI cricket in 2015 and Test matches in 2010. TN governor seeks report on what happened in Assembly during floor test: DMK leader MK Stalin had petitioned Vidyasagar Rao after his party was evicted during the trust vote, which had led to Palaniswami’s victory. If a village gets electricity during Ramzan, it should get the same for Diwali, Modi says in UP: If graveyards are being constructed in villages, there should be crematoriums as well, the PM said urging politicians not to use caste and religion to win polls. Film fraternity vows to stand by Malayalam actor who was molested: Three similar incidents had taken place recently in the state, actor-director Lal has claimed. TV journalist attacked by drug peddlers for ‘complaining to police’ in Madurai: The Polimer TV reporter is in a serious condition after suffering injuries to the shoulder, leg and stomach. US Navy begins ‘routine’ patrols in South China Sea: Washington is looking forward to ‘building upon existing strong relationships with allies, partners and friends in the Indo-Asia-Pacific’, said a statement. Tarek Fatah, controversial TV personality, involved in fracas at Urdu festival in Delhi: Some attendees alleged that he had made provocative, anti-Islam remarks. He has, however, denied it. Rising Pune Supergiants drops MS Dhoni as team captain, appoints Steve Smith: Team owner Sanjiv Goenka said the former Indian skipper was supportive of the decision.