The big news: Nagaland CM quits after protests against women’s quota, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: A Jet Airways flight went off the radar on its way to Heathrow, and Shahid Afridi is quitting international cricket.
- Nagaland chief minister steps down after protests against reservation for women in civic polls: TR Zeliang said a ‘new consensus leader’ would be selected by his party on Monday.
- German Air Force planes escort Jet Airways flight to London after it goes off the radar: The crew has been grounded while the Directorate General of Civil Aviation investigates the episode.
- Shahid Afridi announces retirement from international cricket: The former Pakistan team captain had quit ODI cricket in 2015 and Test matches in 2010.
- TN governor seeks report on what happened in Assembly during floor test: DMK leader MK Stalin had petitioned Vidyasagar Rao after his party was evicted during the trust vote, which had led to Palaniswami’s victory.
- If a village gets electricity during Ramzan, it should get the same for Diwali, Modi says in UP: If graveyards are being constructed in villages, there should be crematoriums as well, the PM said urging politicians not to use caste and religion to win polls.
- Film fraternity vows to stand by Malayalam actor who was molested: Three similar incidents had taken place recently in the state, actor-director Lal has claimed.
- TV journalist attacked by drug peddlers for ‘complaining to police’ in Madurai: The Polimer TV reporter is in a serious condition after suffering injuries to the shoulder, leg and stomach.
- US Navy begins ‘routine’ patrols in South China Sea: Washington is looking forward to ‘building upon existing strong relationships with allies, partners and friends in the Indo-Asia-Pacific’, said a statement.
- Tarek Fatah, controversial TV personality, involved in fracas at Urdu festival in Delhi: Some attendees alleged that he had made provocative, anti-Islam remarks. He has, however, denied it.
- Rising Pune Supergiants drops MS Dhoni as team captain, appoints Steve Smith: Team owner Sanjiv Goenka said the former Indian skipper was supportive of the decision.