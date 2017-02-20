The engine and the first coach of Delhi-bound Kalindi Express derailed at Tundla junction near Agra at 1.40 am on Monday. However, no casualty was reported.

The accident took place when the Kalindi Express collided with a freight train at Tundla junction, reported ANI.“The rear portion of the train left for its destination at 5.20 am,” said the Railways Ministry.

The accident has affected train services in the region – several trains have been cancelled and a few have been diverted. Trains are being diverted via Ghaziabad and Agra on the Down and Up line, respectively.

Delhi-bound Kalindi Express collided with a freight train at Tundla junction at 2 AM affecting rail route b/w Delhi & Howrah, no casualties pic.twitter.com/41MXAoo9xJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2017