The Delhi Police are looking for a man who allegedly raped a 24-year-old woman after offering her a lift home from the upscale Hauz Khas area on Saturday. The woman was on her way home from a gathering in the area when the man approached her, the police said on Sunday, according to NDTV.

He told her his vehicle was parked a little way away, near the deer park in the vicinity, but led her elsewhere and assaulted her, the police said. She registered a complaint with the police the same night.

There are conflicting reports on whether the complainant was alone when she met the man. A report in the Hindustan Times claims she was walking back with a cousin and that they were approached by two men. One of them took the complainant towards the deer park, HT’s report says, attacked her and stole her phone and wallet. The police then found the wallet at the spot she described, though it was missing Rs 500, the report said.

A rape case has been filed and police are sifting through CCTV footage from the area to track down the accused.