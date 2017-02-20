A man drove a purple Hyundai Verna on to platform 1 of Mumbai’s Andheri railway station on Monday, creating consternation among morning commuters. Police identified the driver as Harneet Singh, a former Under-19-level cricketer.

Singh simply took “a wrong turn”, a senior Railway Police Force inspector told DNA. “He was going from Bandra to Malad. We have arrested him,” Manish Rathod said. Another officer told Hindustan Times, “He seems new to Mumbai. As of now it looks like he did it by mistake.” However, other reports claimed Singh tested positive for driving under the influence of alcohol, though there is no official word on this.

Singh has been charged under the Railway Act for endangering the safety of passengers. Andheri is a particularly busy suburban station in Mumbai, and an incident like this is considered a major security breach.